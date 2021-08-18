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Courage Builds Faith
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Master Lama Rasaji talks about stepping beyond fear and into faith. Listen in as he describes 2 levels of faith and how they feed each other.
You can watch the full episodes of The Patriot & Lama Show on Rasaji’s site below…
https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-and-lama-show/
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
You can watch the full episodes of The Patriot & Lama Show on Rasaji’s site below…
https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-and-lama-show/
🌎 Connect with Patriots in Your Area at https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
🙏 Get More Free Training from Master Lama Rasaji at https://Rasaji.com
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