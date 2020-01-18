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REVISITED - Donald Trump Tells All on the Alex Jones Show - December 2, 2015
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REVISITED - December 2, 2015
Donald Trump Tells All on the Alex Jones Show
Trump joins the Alex Jones Show for an exclusive interview
Presidential candidate Donald Trump dropped bombshell after bombshell during an exclusive interview on the Alex Jones Show Wednesday, including calling President Obama out for worrying more about “man-made climate change” than both ISIS and our “pathetic, weak borders.”
https://www.infowars.com/donald-trump-tells-all-on-the-alex-jones-show/
Donald Trump Tells All on the Alex Jones Show
Trump joins the Alex Jones Show for an exclusive interview
Presidential candidate Donald Trump dropped bombshell after bombshell during an exclusive interview on the Alex Jones Show Wednesday, including calling President Obama out for worrying more about “man-made climate change” than both ISIS and our “pathetic, weak borders.”
https://www.infowars.com/donald-trump-tells-all-on-the-alex-jones-show/
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