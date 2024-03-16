Del Bigtree at the HighWire





March 15, 2024





Del sits down with the founder of climateviewer.com, Jim Lee, to discuss the latest in weather modification and geoengineering. Jim has collected over a decades worth of weather modification history and has archived it so that the public has access. In this segment, Del challenges Jim, and gets to the bottom of what’s really going on in the skies above.





#ClimateViewer #JimLee #Geoengineering





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4jfj9i-unpacking-climate-engineering-with-jim-lee.html