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Merck rep killed after this speech
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205 views • March 08, 2021
I have done many, many years of research into vaccine safety and I can tell you that are NOT SAFE! This woman who used to be a sales rep for Merck explains how damaging they are. This video is SO important for everyone right now. Please watch and share with friends and family.
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