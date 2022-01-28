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BREAKING THE CHAINS - A GUIDE TO NUDGING YOU
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21 views • January 28, 2022
PANDA, January 27, 2022
Governments and organisations worldwide have used short media videos comprehensively to push messages of fear and compliance. By using these videos to illustrate the level of manipulation that is being orchestrated, you can become more aware of it and future propaganda.
When this video was released in March 2021, the original version hosted on YouTube had 4.9k likes and 17k dislikes. Perhaps there were many out there with whom this message jarred. Perhaps it was their unconscious processes telling them this video did not feel honest, did not feel sincere.
PANDA's Breaking the Chains campaign encourages viewers to increase cognitive dissonance and gives individuals the virtual space in which to change their minds.
Governments and organisations worldwide have used short media videos comprehensively to push messages of fear and compliance. By using these videos to illustrate the level of manipulation that is being orchestrated, you can become more aware of it and future propaganda.
When this video was released in March 2021, the original version hosted on YouTube had 4.9k likes and 17k dislikes. Perhaps there were many out there with whom this message jarred. Perhaps it was their unconscious processes telling them this video did not feel honest, did not feel sincere.
PANDA's Breaking the Chains campaign encourages viewers to increase cognitive dissonance and gives individuals the virtual space in which to change their minds.
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