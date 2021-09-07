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'This ends the debate' - Israeli study shows natural immunity 13x more effective than vaccines at stopping Delta
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322 views • September 07, 2021
Real American News - August 31st, 2021
Natural Immunity Confers up to 13 Times Better Immunity Than mRNA Vaccines: Israeli Study
In a bombshell report, Israeli scientists have confirmed decades-old science that natural immunity is superior to vaccination. While the mRNA vaccine causes the body to recognize only one specific part of the COVID-19 coronavirus (the spike protein), natural immunity recognizes all of the virus' parts.
Natural Immunity Confers up to 13 Times Better Immunity Than mRNA Vaccines: Israeli Study
In a bombshell report, Israeli scientists have confirmed decades-old science that natural immunity is superior to vaccination. While the mRNA vaccine causes the body to recognize only one specific part of the COVID-19 coronavirus (the spike protein), natural immunity recognizes all of the virus' parts.
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