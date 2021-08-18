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Vaccine FAILURE! Dr. Peter McCullough Reveals Data, Damning to Efficacy Narrative
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722 views • August 18, 2021
Dr. Peter McCullough is a peer-reviewed journal editor, epidemiologist, cardiologist and internist who has been on the forefront of exposure, warning about the safety of the shots being called 'vaccines'.
Dr. McCullough joined 'The Stew Peters Show' today, revealing worldwide data and documented occurrences suggesting the 'vaccines' are in complete free-fall failure in terms of efficacy and safety.
https://rumble.com/vlb3h1-vaccine-failure-dr.-peter-mccullough-reveals-data-damning-to-efficacy-narra.html
www.StewPeters.tv
Dr. McCullough joined 'The Stew Peters Show' today, revealing worldwide data and documented occurrences suggesting the 'vaccines' are in complete free-fall failure in terms of efficacy and safety.
https://rumble.com/vlb3h1-vaccine-failure-dr.-peter-mccullough-reveals-data-damning-to-efficacy-narra.html
www.StewPeters.tv
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