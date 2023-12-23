Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Dec 22, 2023
The fear and panic produced by The War of the Worlds radio broadcast in 1938 paved the way for media and government predictive programming of an imminent cyberattack. The HighWire takes a deep dive through this historical timeline.
#WarOfTheWorlds #NDAA #WEF #CyberAttack #LeaveTheWorldBehind
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v42tdiq-the-art-of-manufacturing-fear.html
