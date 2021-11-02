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The Plan for a Global System of Slavery (Catherine Austin Fitts)
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354 views • November 02, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/02/slavery-system.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art3HL&cid=20211102_HL2&mid=DM1033180&rid=1310579866
https://home.solari.com/
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A slavery system, steeped in the ideologies of transhumanism and technocracy, is being created right before our eyes — and the current lockdowns, closing of small businesses and the redefinition of “normal” are all part of a planned global governance system that will end sovereignty and individual rights
How do you implement a financial system that no one wants? You frighten people with an invisible enemy such as a virus, and then capitalize on that fear, saying that this new system is necessary because the pandemic destroyed the old system
The pandemic also allows for the implementation of new, more invasive surveillance systems
The riots in the U.S. were not random. It appears more likely that they were part of a real estate acquisition plan
Pandemic measures have severely limited people’s ability to congregate and share information face-to-face. Internet censorship by Big Tech has decimated information sharing even further. Ultimately, they’re trying to get people to buy into a solution before they understand the full ramifications of doing so
This article was previously published January 16, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
How do you market and implement a financial system that nobody would want if they understood its full ramifications — a change so huge that it not only would mean the end of currency as we know it, but a total revision of sovereignty and individual rights?
In the interview above, which is part of the full-length documentary, "Planet Lockdown,"1 financial guru Catherine Austin Fitts — publisher of The Solari Report2 — describes the complicated, "messy" plan to use the current health care crisis to engineer a total remake of world currencies and our entire way of life.
Comparing the move to herding sheep to a slaughterhouse, Fitts explains how the pandemic is lining people up to depend on their governments for protection from an invisible enemy (COVID-19) and then using fear to keep people from living what once was considered a normal life.
The herd mentality includes encouraging debt entrapment to the point that people become desperate for any type of cash flow that can help them meet their day-to-day living expenses, until they willingly give up their rights in exchange for any relief offered to them.
The bottom line is that a slavery system, steeped in the ideologies of transhumanism and technocracy, is being created right under the noses of the people of the world — and the current lockdowns, closing of small businesses and the redefinition of "normal" are all part of a planned global governance system that will end sovereignty and individual rights, unless it's stopped now.
The End of Currencies
As explained by Fitts, the central banks are currently working to bring a new economic transaction system online. This would be CBDCs, aka central bank digital currencies. This is one of the reasons why I strongly believe that holding crypto assets could serve to protect you from their plan. Not only will they appreciate by anywhere from 10 to 100 times, but they are decentralized and can immunize you and your family against this nefarious plan.
However, the new system is not yet fully ready, so while they're speeding up the roll-out of that system — which Fitts describes as "the end of currencies" — they're also trying to extend the life of the current system, which is crashing.
The problem, as mentioned earlier, is how do you implement a financial system, globally, no less, that no one wants? You frighten people with an invisible enemy such as a virus, and then capitalize on that fear, saying that this new system is necessary because the pandemic destroyed the old system.
The pandemic also allows for the implementation of new, more invasive surveillance systems. There's the tracking and tracing of infections, of course, but that's not all. As noted by Fitts, "If you can get people to do their work and education online, you can listen to everything they're saying."
Already, pandemic measures have severely limited people's ability to congregate and share information face-to-face. Internet censorship by Big Tech has decimated information sharing even further. Ultimately, what they're trying to do is get people to buy into a solution before they understand the full ramifications of doing so.
https://home.solari.com/
https://home.solari.com/forms/
A slavery system, steeped in the ideologies of transhumanism and technocracy, is being created right before our eyes — and the current lockdowns, closing of small businesses and the redefinition of “normal” are all part of a planned global governance system that will end sovereignty and individual rights
How do you implement a financial system that no one wants? You frighten people with an invisible enemy such as a virus, and then capitalize on that fear, saying that this new system is necessary because the pandemic destroyed the old system
The pandemic also allows for the implementation of new, more invasive surveillance systems
The riots in the U.S. were not random. It appears more likely that they were part of a real estate acquisition plan
Pandemic measures have severely limited people’s ability to congregate and share information face-to-face. Internet censorship by Big Tech has decimated information sharing even further. Ultimately, they’re trying to get people to buy into a solution before they understand the full ramifications of doing so
This article was previously published January 16, 2021, and has been updated with new information.
How do you market and implement a financial system that nobody would want if they understood its full ramifications — a change so huge that it not only would mean the end of currency as we know it, but a total revision of sovereignty and individual rights?
In the interview above, which is part of the full-length documentary, "Planet Lockdown,"1 financial guru Catherine Austin Fitts — publisher of The Solari Report2 — describes the complicated, "messy" plan to use the current health care crisis to engineer a total remake of world currencies and our entire way of life.
Comparing the move to herding sheep to a slaughterhouse, Fitts explains how the pandemic is lining people up to depend on their governments for protection from an invisible enemy (COVID-19) and then using fear to keep people from living what once was considered a normal life.
The herd mentality includes encouraging debt entrapment to the point that people become desperate for any type of cash flow that can help them meet their day-to-day living expenses, until they willingly give up their rights in exchange for any relief offered to them.
The bottom line is that a slavery system, steeped in the ideologies of transhumanism and technocracy, is being created right under the noses of the people of the world — and the current lockdowns, closing of small businesses and the redefinition of "normal" are all part of a planned global governance system that will end sovereignty and individual rights, unless it's stopped now.
The End of Currencies
As explained by Fitts, the central banks are currently working to bring a new economic transaction system online. This would be CBDCs, aka central bank digital currencies. This is one of the reasons why I strongly believe that holding crypto assets could serve to protect you from their plan. Not only will they appreciate by anywhere from 10 to 100 times, but they are decentralized and can immunize you and your family against this nefarious plan.
However, the new system is not yet fully ready, so while they're speeding up the roll-out of that system — which Fitts describes as "the end of currencies" — they're also trying to extend the life of the current system, which is crashing.
The problem, as mentioned earlier, is how do you implement a financial system, globally, no less, that no one wants? You frighten people with an invisible enemy such as a virus, and then capitalize on that fear, saying that this new system is necessary because the pandemic destroyed the old system.
The pandemic also allows for the implementation of new, more invasive surveillance systems. There's the tracking and tracing of infections, of course, but that's not all. As noted by Fitts, "If you can get people to do their work and education online, you can listen to everything they're saying."
Already, pandemic measures have severely limited people's ability to congregate and share information face-to-face. Internet censorship by Big Tech has decimated information sharing even further. Ultimately, what they're trying to do is get people to buy into a solution before they understand the full ramifications of doing so.
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