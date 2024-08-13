Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 13, 2024– LOSING CONTROL: Democrats in PANIC over unscripted Elon Musk – Donald Trump conversation

- Trump and Musk break the internet with powerful, unscripted conversation. (0:00)

- Democrats and EU officials panic over Musk-Trump uncontrolled, uncensored speech. (9:47)

- Election integrity, #censorship, and the prosecution of Tina Peters. (15:00)

- Kamala promises to release criminal illegal migrants onto the streets of America on "day one." (21:29)

- Corporate media now pushing COVID-Monkey-HIV-Pox scare. (38:53)

- The globalist plot to exterminate humanity through #vaccines, censorship, and war. (48:39)

- Interview with Sarah Westall: Protecting yourself from psychological warfare and mind control technologies. (57:43)

- Power of data and AI in tech industry, past and present. (1:04:26)

- 5th generation warfare and psyops using voice-to-skull technology. (1:07:44)

- Neuroscience and technology, including brain implants and organ harvesting. (1:28:54)

- Ethics of technology, including transgender surgery and augmentation. (1:32:06)

- Sermon #015 - Biblical prophecy and Satan's pesticide molecules. (1:56:40)

- Society's lies and God's judgment against those who speak falsehoods. (2:04:38)

- Explaining the "balms of Gilead" and why man's medicine is rooted in satanism and death. (2:24:08)

- Biblical prophecy and societal collapse. (2:38:26)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





