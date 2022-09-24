Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
China Should Uphold the UN Charter and Play a Responsible Role in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
10 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/post/p1ovdb909

09/23/2022 Sky News Australia: All countries except Russia believe that Russia is in breach of the UN Charter through its illegal invasion of Ukraine. As one of the five permanent members, China should shoulder the special responsibility of upholding the UN Charter and use its own influence to win the war

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket