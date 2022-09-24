China Should Uphold the UN Charter and Play a Responsible Role in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ovdb909
09/23/2022 Sky News Australia: All countries except Russia believe that Russia is in breach of the UN Charter through its illegal invasion of Ukraine. As one of the five permanent members, China should shoulder the special responsibility of upholding the UN Charter and use its own influence to win the war