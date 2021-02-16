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TUESDAY- FEBRUARY 16, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://bit.ly/3cIDzN0
EP 2326-9AM Could Trump Run For Congress In 2022 & Become Speaker of The House? https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16945
Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon told Boston Republicans that former President Donald Trump could run for House speaker in 2022 and impeach President Joe Biden before running for president in 2024, the Boston Herald reported. “Trump is a disrupter, but he had a long term vision,” Bannon told the Boston Ward 20 Republicans at their second annual Lincoln Day Breakfast on Saturday morning. “I absolutely believe in the marrow of my bones that he will be our nominee in 2024. He will come back to us. We will have a sweeping victory in 2022. And he’ll lead us in 2024.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16945
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