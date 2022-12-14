Create New Account
Gov. DeSantis Announces Upcoming Bill That Will Protect Doctors' First Amendment Rights
Published Yesterday
"Good rule of thumb for us in Florida — whatever they [California] do, we do the opposite," chuckled DeSantis.

"The people that were willing to speak out — they were a minority at the time on all these issues — and yet they've been proven right. So we look forward to being able to sign that in the law later this year."

Full Video: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/12/desantis-announces-petition-to-investigate-any-and-all-wrongdoing-with-respect-to-the-jab/ref/8/

Keywords
censorshipfirst amendment rightsgov ron desantisprotect doctors

