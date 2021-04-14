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RED ALERT MUST SHARE: NOT KNOWING **THIS** COULD KILL YOU
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220 views • April 14, 2021
CDC: 2794 dead, 56,869 injured through April 5th, 2021. Not one mention of this on the main stream media
We continue to see the news anchors, commercials and public service announcements say these shots are safe
Doctors according to Harvard Pilgrim reports notify 1% of adverse reactions to VAERS
so multiply these figures by 100 to get accurate figures
Bill Gates Final Solution! The 'Software Of Life' This is NOT a Vaccine!
People who are ignorant enough to be injected with an experimental vaccine that accelerates the generation of highly contagious super strains in their own bodies are walking biological time bombs and a threat to society.
It turns out the nefarious globalists needed a way to accelerate their bioweapons development schedule, so they used the vaccine to transform billions of human beings into bioweapons factories churning out deadly mutations.
We continue to see the news anchors, commercials and public service announcements say these shots are safe
Doctors according to Harvard Pilgrim reports notify 1% of adverse reactions to VAERS
so multiply these figures by 100 to get accurate figures
Bill Gates Final Solution! The 'Software Of Life' This is NOT a Vaccine!
People who are ignorant enough to be injected with an experimental vaccine that accelerates the generation of highly contagious super strains in their own bodies are walking biological time bombs and a threat to society.
It turns out the nefarious globalists needed a way to accelerate their bioweapons development schedule, so they used the vaccine to transform billions of human beings into bioweapons factories churning out deadly mutations.
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