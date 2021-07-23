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Facing up to the Anti-Freedom Brigade
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30 views • July 23, 2021
Jazzy Melhop is standing in a by-election for the seat of Stretton representing the Informed Medical Options Party (IMOP). During her time at the pre-polling booth, both Labor and Greens supporters were very aggressive and angry towards Jazzy. How are we going to move forward in a positive way if our community is so divided and filled with angst?
Tonight, we will be speaking with Jazzy and Allona Lahn, IMOP QLD Party Leader about these important issues.
Tonight, we will be speaking with Jazzy and Allona Lahn, IMOP QLD Party Leader about these important issues.
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