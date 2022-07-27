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THE TRUE ORIGIN OF AIDS AND EBOLA - Dr. Leonard Horowitz
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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120 views • July 27, 2022

Emerging Viruses: AIDS And Ebola : Nature, Accident or Intentional? Author: Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz [Health professionals in those involved in infectious disease research will find Emerging Viruses startling: Harvard researcher Horowitz‘s studies gather evidence to conclude that AIDS and the Ebola viruses evolved during cancer virus experiments in which monkeys were infected with viral genes from other animals. Certain to spark controversy, this provides quite a different view of virus mutations and evolution. Dr. Leonard Horowitz brings a unique view of history into focus that reveals his quest for truth and knowledge while promoting universal health and well being.] There is an ongoing genocide happening... We can no longer blindly accept information as fact without question. Instead, it is time that we all walk in truth and share stories... balance the scales by speaking truth to power. It’s absolutely necessary for our survival.

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healthcancervaccinesebolaaidsvirusdr leonard horowitz
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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