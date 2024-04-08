Russian drones and missiles continue pounding Ukrainian military and industrial facilities with daily waves of precision strikes. The Ukrainian air defense can no longer protect strategically important objects that are either near the front line or in the deep rear. Kiev is begging its Western patrons to send more “Patriots”, thereby confirming that the number of destroyed US-made air defense systems has grown.

Since the evening of April 7, Ukrainian air defense forces have been trying to intercept Russian drones and missiles across the country; but to no avail. Russian strikes were reported in the Dnepropetrovsk and Kiev regions. An oil depot caught fire as a result of an attack in the Zhitomir region. Meanwhile, Russian heavy bombs are pounding the Ukrainian military in the eastern Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

In recent days, the Odessa region has become one of the most targeted areas. Russian strikes hit almost all seaports in the region. Last night was not an exception. The constant attacks thwart supplies of Western ammunition and weapons, as well as the production of naval drones.

One of the recent strikes reportedly destroyed a NASAMS missile system in the port of Ilyichevsk. The system was aimed to secure the loading of unmanned boats on civilian cargo ships for further attacks on Russia; but a precision strike by a Russian Iskander missile destroyed the system as well as the naval boats and Ukrainian servicemen.

Unable to achieve any gains in fair fighting, the Kiev regime is waging a war of terror, including increasing the threat of a nuclear disaster.

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian military resumed attacks on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under the Russian control. The deployment of staff of the International Atomic Energy Agency in the station does not stop the Kiev regime.

Over the past day alone, the nuclear power station came under three Ukrainian attacks. As a result, several employees were wounded. One of the UAVs damaged the dome of the 6th power unit, which fortunately was previously put into “cold mode” and was not generating any energy.

Kiev traditionally denied all the attacks on the NPP, blaming the Russian military for provocations. This despite the fact that any damage to the NPP is not beneficial to the Russian side.

The head of the IAEA confirmed the drone strikes, but did not dare to name the culprits, calling on the warring sides to avoid attacks on the nuclear facility.

