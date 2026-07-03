The Vatican is the (Queen) Harlot of Babylon who created Catholicism and Islam

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This video is quite long and I could have addressed the catholic baptism sprinkling a baby's head as being "adopted in catholicism as Muslims are born into Islam.
Maybe it sounds chaotic at first but it becomes very clear once you look into it.
With thanks to the "remnantofgod.org" site and all the people who replied to my emails 🙋🏼♀️