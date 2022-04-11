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Pakistan's Former PM Khan’s Supporters Protest en masse following no-confidence vote - RT English 041122
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20 views • April 11, 2022
IMHO: US Led Regime Change, will have it's way. One Way or Another Like They Did with Trump.
Cities around Pakistan were jolted by mass protests after the country’s parliament ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan. He blamed the move on a US-backed conspiracy and, while Washington denies the allegations, many of former PM’s supporters suspect the opposite.
Cities around Pakistan were jolted by mass protests after the country’s parliament ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan. He blamed the move on a US-backed conspiracy and, while Washington denies the allegations, many of former PM’s supporters suspect the opposite.
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