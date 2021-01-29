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Annamaria’s Battle with Thyroid Cancer - Cancer Survivor Story
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104 views • January 29, 2021
While filming our most recent documentary series in Asia, we met up with Annamaria, who shared her story of recovery from Stage 3 thyroid cancer. Watch the entire series here: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine
After being diagnosed with Stage 3 thyroid cancer (papillary and medullary in two different tumors that spread to the lymph nodes), Annamarie did not want to go through radiation or radioactive iodine therapy.
Instead, Annamaria set out to heal herself naturally. She began expressing herself through painting, filling herself with positive energy.
From diet to essential oils, watch the full video to discover which methods worked best for her. And discover the power of prananadi healing as an alternative cancer treatment.
We were so happy to hear that after just 3 months, there was no longer any evidence of disease.
If you like this video, please give it a thumbs up and share it with others you love and care about.
WATCH MORE INCREDIBLE CANCER SURVIVOR STORIES: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
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Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
After being diagnosed with Stage 3 thyroid cancer (papillary and medullary in two different tumors that spread to the lymph nodes), Annamarie did not want to go through radiation or radioactive iodine therapy.
Instead, Annamaria set out to heal herself naturally. She began expressing herself through painting, filling herself with positive energy.
From diet to essential oils, watch the full video to discover which methods worked best for her. And discover the power of prananadi healing as an alternative cancer treatment.
We were so happy to hear that after just 3 months, there was no longer any evidence of disease.
If you like this video, please give it a thumbs up and share it with others you love and care about.
WATCH MORE INCREDIBLE CANCER SURVIVOR STORIES: https://tinyurl.com/cancer-surviors-playlist
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/TTAC-Site
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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