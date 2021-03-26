© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spacebusters: Comets Cataclysms Coincidence? Part 5 'Aquarius The Son of Man Plasma Reset'[01.07.2019]
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • March 26, 2021
Remember the history. Are things connected? Follow the money.
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order-Tartarian-Mudflood-Giants-etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
In part 5 we discuss the biblical Son of Man, the age of Aquarius, the Reset event in the Biblical scriptures predicted for Aquarius to bring in the new golden age, the disappearance of Lake Zembre/Zaire on ancient maps after the Pisces 1660 and 1812 resets and the past and coming grand solar minimums.
GLOBEBUSTERS 1 year ago (edited)
I have to tell you, this series has been absolutely exceptional! I have talked about this a few times on our show but nowhere near to the level you have documented it here. I really think this series is incredibly valuable and informative and I wonder if you would mind if I mirrored this entire series on our channel.
I think you are doing some awesome work here and would love to get your name and channel out to some of our subscribers.
Cheers! - Bob
Spacebusters 1 year ago
Hey Bob! Thank you so much, really humbled that you're watching, learning and enjoying! Part 6 is going to be a doozie for some people to digest. Hahahaha! That would be excellent if you would be so kind as to mirror and shout out to us. The comet series is all in a channel playlist so be our guest. We don't really know how mirroring works, so just to tell you, part 3 and now part 5 have a copyright strike against them for the Rach music we used and part 3 also for one of the lichtenberg figure video clips...even though we got them from Wikicommons, which is supposed to all be copyright free...so we don't get add money or have to share it for those two parts...not exactly sure if that effects you if you mirror our videos, but just so you're aware if it does. We'd be absolutely grateful if you did and helped get our name out there, and we'll definitely return the favour in our next series or vid for you...not that you need our help. Cheers!
- and if you ever want to have a broadcast to discuss this, private message us and we're both completely game to do it with you Bob!
GLOBEBUSTERS 1 year ago
@Spacebusters - OK, the mirror is up and so far I am getting a really great response to it. I hope it brings you some new subscribers. You certainly deserve them. :-)
As far as doing a show with you guys on this topic, I would absolutely love to do that! I think this is a super interesting topic and would make a great show. I do not see any contact info for you but if you could either send me an email to: [email protected] or send a Skype request to: [email protected] , we can set something up.
Anyway, I will talk to you soon and I am really looking forward to part 6!
Spacebusters 1 year ago
@GLOBEBUSTERS alright Bob, we'll email you and Jeranism and let's do this....we'd love absolutely nothing more! Thanks so much!
Amazing thinking and research. Great editing. Well explained... great content... Keep em coming!
Spacebusters 1 year ago
thanks Lego, one to go in this series and then we're moving on to other subjects we want to cover. These films take forever just to make with the way we do them and the editing...but we think it's more fun than just hitting record and talking over a live stream with a bunch of windows and pictures open like most channels do...but it means we take months to cover 1/50th the content we could if we did it the other way....but that's the way we roll..we enjoy the film making process of it, even though we're pretty ghetto at it as far as filmmakers go. Hahahahaha
13,640 views • Jul 1, 2019
https://youtu.be/74KRZt5oJME
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
Are the Past Hidden To Keep You Ignorant? [The Old World Order-Tartarian-Mudflood-Giants-etc...]
Spacebuster's really make some good documentary's, check their channel out.
In part 5 we discuss the biblical Son of Man, the age of Aquarius, the Reset event in the Biblical scriptures predicted for Aquarius to bring in the new golden age, the disappearance of Lake Zembre/Zaire on ancient maps after the Pisces 1660 and 1812 resets and the past and coming grand solar minimums.
GLOBEBUSTERS 1 year ago (edited)
I have to tell you, this series has been absolutely exceptional! I have talked about this a few times on our show but nowhere near to the level you have documented it here. I really think this series is incredibly valuable and informative and I wonder if you would mind if I mirrored this entire series on our channel.
I think you are doing some awesome work here and would love to get your name and channel out to some of our subscribers.
Cheers! - Bob
Spacebusters 1 year ago
Hey Bob! Thank you so much, really humbled that you're watching, learning and enjoying! Part 6 is going to be a doozie for some people to digest. Hahahaha! That would be excellent if you would be so kind as to mirror and shout out to us. The comet series is all in a channel playlist so be our guest. We don't really know how mirroring works, so just to tell you, part 3 and now part 5 have a copyright strike against them for the Rach music we used and part 3 also for one of the lichtenberg figure video clips...even though we got them from Wikicommons, which is supposed to all be copyright free...so we don't get add money or have to share it for those two parts...not exactly sure if that effects you if you mirror our videos, but just so you're aware if it does. We'd be absolutely grateful if you did and helped get our name out there, and we'll definitely return the favour in our next series or vid for you...not that you need our help. Cheers!
- and if you ever want to have a broadcast to discuss this, private message us and we're both completely game to do it with you Bob!
GLOBEBUSTERS 1 year ago
@Spacebusters - OK, the mirror is up and so far I am getting a really great response to it. I hope it brings you some new subscribers. You certainly deserve them. :-)
As far as doing a show with you guys on this topic, I would absolutely love to do that! I think this is a super interesting topic and would make a great show. I do not see any contact info for you but if you could either send me an email to: [email protected] or send a Skype request to: [email protected] , we can set something up.
Anyway, I will talk to you soon and I am really looking forward to part 6!
Spacebusters 1 year ago
@GLOBEBUSTERS alright Bob, we'll email you and Jeranism and let's do this....we'd love absolutely nothing more! Thanks so much!
Amazing thinking and research. Great editing. Well explained... great content... Keep em coming!
Spacebusters 1 year ago
thanks Lego, one to go in this series and then we're moving on to other subjects we want to cover. These films take forever just to make with the way we do them and the editing...but we think it's more fun than just hitting record and talking over a live stream with a bunch of windows and pictures open like most channels do...but it means we take months to cover 1/50th the content we could if we did it the other way....but that's the way we roll..we enjoy the film making process of it, even though we're pretty ghetto at it as far as filmmakers go. Hahahahaha
13,640 views • Jul 1, 2019
https://youtu.be/74KRZt5oJME
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Spacebusters
9209 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9
https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/Once-were-the-Living:7
https://ugetube.com/@Spacebusters
https://ugetube.com/watch/you-039-ll-never-guess-what-039-s-in-the-covaids-tests_cZR3Tj9caHNfJag.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.