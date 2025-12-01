VOLCHANSK IS OURS!

During prolonged and fierce battles, units of the 82nd Mechanized Infantry Regiment of the 69th Mechanized Infantry Division, 1009th Mechanized Infantry Regiment of the 68th Mechanized Infantry Division of the 6th Combined Arms Army, and 128th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the 44th Army Corps of the "North" grouping have liberated the city of Volchansk! The total area of liberated territory is approximately 70 sq. km.

To hold the city, the enemy deployed units from more than 20 brigades and regiments:

▪️Special Forces and Assault: 1st Special Forces Brigade, 71st Separate Assault Brigade, 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade;

▪️Marine Infantry: 36th Separate Marine Brigade;

▪️Mechanized: 42nd, 53rd, 61st, 154th Separate Mechanized Brigades;

▪️Motorized Infantry: 57th, 58th, 143rd Separate Motorized Infantry Brigades;

▪️National Guard: 1st Preobrazhenskyi Brigade, Mountain Assault Brigade "Lut", 5th, 17th Separate National Guard Brigades;

▪️Territorial Defense: 107th, 113th, 115th, 120th, 122nd, 127th Separate Territorial Defense Brigades;

A total of 33 battalions, reinforced with over 90 tanks, more than 320 armored vehicles, 37 multiple rocket launchers, and 220 artillery and mortar systems, with at least 50,000 personnel, among them the most motivated: 36th Separate Marine Brigade, 71st Separate Assault Brigade, National Guard's "Lut" Mountain Assault Brigade, and 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade.

The enemy suffered significant losses: over 23,000 personnel, of which at least 8,000 killed. Over 18 months of fighting, the AFU lost 46% of their group's personnel. Daily losses averaged more than 40 killed and wounded.

Volchansk is a major settlement in Kharkiv Region, with approximately 17,000 inhabitants at the beginning of 2023.

The Kyiv regime turned the city into a major fortification with an extensive network of underground communications and a powerful defensive line along the Volchia River. The enemy used large industrial enterprises in the city, such as the Volchansk Aggregate Plant and the Elevator, for defense.

Liberating Volchansk opened the way to Staryi Saltiv and Belyi Kolodets, and significantly expands the safety zone near the Russian border. Currently, clearing of adjacent settlements continues.

Northern Wind (warriorofnorth) Original msg