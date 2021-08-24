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Biden requiring school & companies to implement mandatory vaccination
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841 views • August 24, 2021
NB: (Important!) "FDA (Alleged) Licensing of Pfizer BioNTech "Vaccine" May Not Have Happened":

https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download

It appears that all the media is lying. All of it.

FDA document dated today (8/23/21) - Page 12 (of 13) excerpt: • This product has not been approved or licensed by FDA, but has been authorized for emergency use by FDA, under an EUA to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) for use in individuals 12 years of age and older; and • The emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of the medical product under Section 564(b)(1) of the FD&C Act unless the declaration is terminated or authorization revoked sooner.

End excerpt. Now go back and read the document from the start. Unless my comprehension skills just went down the same toilet as Biden's have, this document states that there is a change in the "Emergency Use Authorization" to include people as young as 12 and recognized that Pfizer is changing the name of the product (exact same formulation) to "COMIRNATY". Prior to this change the EAU only applied to people aged 16 years and up. As written and read, that is all that happened.

Thanks to John M for this Info

Mirrored Video - @STFN
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