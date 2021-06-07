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Coming Soon: Racist Police Drones
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20 views • June 07, 2021
Today on TruNews, guest hosts Milo Yiannopoulos and Lauren Witzke look at the continuing encroachment of the surveillance state, with your phone, watch and laptop spying on you for Big Brother. With that information, will police drones soon make arrests or takedowns based on racial profiling, or will this new technology be politically weaponized by the Demonic Left?
Lauren presents a personal video of the magnetic vaccine, adding further questions as to what is in the COVID cocktail. In the final segment, men have been marginalized and emasculated for years, but will Generation Z provide the hope for traditional manhood?
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/07/21.
Lauren presents a personal video of the magnetic vaccine, adding further questions as to what is in the COVID cocktail. In the final segment, men have been marginalized and emasculated for years, but will Generation Z provide the hope for traditional manhood?
Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/07/21.
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