PASSIVE & RESIDUAL Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Have the Time to Earth/Ground More
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
8 views • 3 days ago

Video going over a FREE source of energy right beneath our feet: grounding or earthing & the HUGE deficiency of "earthing deficiency," a term coined by by Danny Tseng, Founder/CEO of

https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

& author of upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," which you can get a sneak-peek into at any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to CONTROL your schedule so you can be earthing more & get all of the items mentioned, re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, visit

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

, & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

& visit:

https://tinyurl.com/SafestHealthiestGreenestHomes

OR

https://bit.ly/TeslaPassiveHouse

To learn about bioelectromagnetism for health, visit

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

or

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies

For genuine Earthing.com products, visit

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingStore

OR

https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=8556327.3421ee7

Get a discount by applying code

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

Learn about magnets for health @

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

SAVE 15% by applying code:

DANNY

at https://MagneticoSleep.com

To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses, visit any of:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure

To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo

3 part-time, home-based BIG business SYSTEMS opportunities for possible PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP

1. https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

&

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

2. DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe, NON-toxic, & natural (made w/ just water, salt, vinegar, & electricity) disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic or EPA-registered by:

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more at: https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

3. Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com -- an online marketplace for green, high-performing buildings & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – WATCH

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

https://tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to 2 YRS worth of drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey


Watch videos at

https://Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

OR

https://youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid

$$$ To become a 1HOG Consultant for just a 1-time $99 registration fee, leave a VM at 786.441.2727 w/ 3 to 5 dates & times for an interview

groundingearthingdr jack kruseclint oberdr laura koniverbioelectromagnetism
