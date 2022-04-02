© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secret Files on the Eye of the Sahara & The Lost Ancient City of Atlantis Richat Structure Africa
Follow
0
Share
Report
162 views • April 02, 2022
Bright Insight.
Bizarre Declassified CIA files on The Eye of The Sahara (The Richat Structure) - The Lost City of Atlantis, hidden in plain sight?
Thanks for watching! I'm Jimmy, and my channel is called Bright Insight.
Help support me in my effort to share interesting, and otherwise unknown information with as many as I can by contributing to my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight/
Randall Carlson Podcast Ep009 Atlantis Mystery - Evidence Revealed Pt7: Richat Structure Mauritania
https://youtu.be/qgHI9FZfGIo
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhiqa-secret-files-on-the-eye-of-the-sahara-and-the-lost-ancient-city-of-atlantis.html
Bizarre Declassified CIA files on The Eye of The Sahara (The Richat Structure) - The Lost City of Atlantis, hidden in plain sight?
Thanks for watching! I'm Jimmy, and my channel is called Bright Insight.
Help support me in my effort to share interesting, and otherwise unknown information with as many as I can by contributing to my Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight
Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight/
Randall Carlson Podcast Ep009 Atlantis Mystery - Evidence Revealed Pt7: Richat Structure Mauritania
https://youtu.be/qgHI9FZfGIo
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxhiqa-secret-files-on-the-eye-of-the-sahara-and-the-lost-ancient-city-of-atlantis.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.