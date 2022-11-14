EXILE, SEVERE FAMINE AND CANNIBALISM

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Shared by Lucia on May 7/2022 If you wish to send me a message, you can reach me at [email protected]
Prophecy concerning cannibalism contained in this document was received on March 31/2022
Scripture references:
2 Kings 17:7-23
Lam.4-5
Jer.19:9
Dan.1
2 Chron.34:27-28
Micah 3:1-7
2 Kings 6:24-30
Gen.41:56-57
A copy of the transcript can be obtained here, https://444prophecynews.com/exile-severe-famine-cannibalism-my-hiding-place/
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