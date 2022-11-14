EXILE, SEVERE FAMINE AND CANNIBALISM

Shared by Lucia on May 7/2022 If you wish to send me a message, you can reach me at [email protected]

Prophecy concerning cannibalism contained in this document was received on March 31/2022

Scripture references:

2 Kings 17:7-23

Lam.4-5

Jer.19:9

Dan.1

2 Chron.34:27-28

Micah 3:1-7

2 Kings 6:24-30

Gen.41:56-57

A copy of the transcript can be obtained here, https://444prophecynews.com/exile-severe-famine-cannibalism-my-hiding-place/

------------------------------------

If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.







