"SV40" IN COVID19 VACCINES? WHAT IT IS AND WHY IT MATTERS (SHARE) (COMPILATION REBOOT)

Remarque88
Oct 24, 2023
Simian Virus 40 IN THE VAX IS FINALLY RECOGNISED WIDELY SO I THOUGHT I WOULD RE-RELEASE WHAT I KNOW
SV40 IN "AIDS" WAS THE SECOND BIGGEST HUMAN IN VIVO STUDY IN HISTORY - THE FIRST IS HAPPENING NOW
Paper 1 - SV40 (Mice) - https://academic.oup.com/ilarjournal/article/57/1/44/2363598?login=false
Paper 2 - SV40 (Human) - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC452549/
Proffessor Murakami - https://twitter.com/Conestoga_man/status/1655282381656592384
MASS VACCINATION💉AND DEAD SOCIAL MEDIA “INFLUENCERS”☠️
TRUTH MEDIA - https://www.bitchute.com/video/53AD8OWPZrrZ/
1974 PAPER - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4364530/
PDF VERSION - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC388203/pdf/pnas00057-0244.pdf
1981 PAPER - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC327583/
PDF VERSION - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC327583/pdf/nar00415-0197.pdf
1993 HUMAN SV40 IN VITRO STUDY - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7509623/
AIDS TIMELINE - https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2021/06/420686/40-years-aids-timeline-epidemic
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/i7d5G2LBhjK8/
