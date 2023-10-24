Create New Account
"SV40" IN COVID19 VACCINES? WHAT IT IS AND WHY IT MATTERS (SHARE) (COMPILATION REBOOT)
Oct 24, 2023


Simian Virus 40 IN THE VAX IS FINALLY RECOGNISED WIDELY SO I THOUGHT I WOULD RE-RELEASE WHAT I KNOW

SV40 IN "AIDS" WAS THE SECOND BIGGEST HUMAN IN VIVO STUDY IN HISTORY - THE FIRST IS HAPPENING NOW

Paper 1 - SV40 (Mice) - https://academic.oup.com/ilarjournal/article/57/1/44/2363598?login=false

Paper 2 - SV40 (Human) - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC452549/

Proffessor Murakami - https://twitter.com/Conestoga_man/status/1655282381656592384

MASS VACCINATION💉AND DEAD SOCIAL MEDIA “INFLUENCERS”☠️

TRUTH MEDIA - https://www.bitchute.com/video/53AD8OWPZrrZ/

1974 PAPER - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/4364530/

PDF VERSION - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC388203/pdf/pnas00057-0244.pdf

1981 PAPER - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC327583/

PDF VERSION - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC327583/pdf/nar00415-0197.pdf

1993 HUMAN SV40 IN VITRO STUDY - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7509623/

AIDS TIMELINE - https://www.ucsf.edu/news/2021/06/420686/40-years-aids-timeline-epidemic

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/i7d5G2LBhjK8/

Keywords
vaccineaidsvaxsv40jabcarcinogenshotinoculationinjectioncovid-19covidpharmacidesimian virus 40remarque88

