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Bestaat Covid-19 wel?
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22 views • September 08, 2020
Dr. Drosten in Duitsland, adviseur van Merkel, heeft in samenwerking met Marion Koopmans een genoom (in het virus) op de basis van SARS2003 gefabriceerd die de ziekte Covid-19 veroorzaakt. Men had namelijk op Social Media gehoord dat er een nieuw SAS virus rond zou waren. LET WEL: er is dus GEEN virus uit een patiënt genomen en opgekweekt zodat het genoom geïsoleerd kon worden. Dit genoom wat nu Covid-19 ZOU veroorzaken is bedacht op de computer en daarna in elkaar gesleuteld. Op basis daarvan is de PCR-test om Covid-19 te constateren ontwikkeld. NOOIT is dit geconstrueerde genoom getest of het mensen wel werkelijk ziek maakt. Wil je het helemaal snappen zie de video.
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