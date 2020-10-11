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Tweet Series Day 25 (Oct 11, 2020)
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19 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody this is @HowardStern. He describes himself as the King of all Media. He has always been hilarious, but I’m not sure how proud of that title he is today. He lives in New York City, the Big Apple. A while back, he left regular radio for the ‘crutch’ of Satellite radio. Maybe he cannot live without cursing, who knows. One man that continues to push the envelope on regular radio is @MancowMuller. He has broadcasted on and off from the great #SecondCity of Chicago for over 26 years. He says many sayings but the most important of all is “Free Speech.” I’ve listened on and off, but I will always be a proud Mancow listener. Another great thing he says is that pedophiles get the Death Penalty, That’s Mancow’s Law!
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @MancowMuller. As stated, he has been on and off the air for over 26 years in Chicago. He has had many great personalities and characters over the years. One person I remember so vividly was named #CowboyRay. He was great on the radio and from what I heard from someone close to me, he was cool in person. He shot for the stars every day and that is what made him special. Unfortunately, he was killed in a Hit and Run accident many years ago. If you have any information on the driver, if you were the driver, or were in the car; please come forward. I’m sure his mom has not gotten over it yet. It would mean a lot to this Mancow listener.
Note—Play “Mancow – Cowboy Ray Fox 32 Chicago News Story”
https://youtu.be/5q0aUt2WKZA #PleaseComeForward #ItsTime
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is @MancowMuller. As stated, he has been on and off the air for over 26 years in Chicago. He has had many great personalities and characters over the years. One person I remember so vividly was named #CowboyRay. He was great on the radio and from what I heard from someone close to me, he was cool in person. He shot for the stars every day and that is what made him special. Unfortunately, he was killed in a Hit and Run accident many years ago. If you have any information on the driver, if you were the driver, or were in the car; please come forward. I’m sure his mom has not gotten over it yet. It would mean a lot to this Mancow listener.
Note—Play “Mancow – Cowboy Ray Fox 32 Chicago News Story”
https://youtu.be/5q0aUt2WKZA #PleaseComeForward #ItsTime
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