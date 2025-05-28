BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" Evokes the Antichrist
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
262 followers
128 views • 14 hours ago

Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill would be far more controversial if people understood even the most simple fundamentals of Occult symbolism and ritual. If you understand about gematria and the meanings of numbers, you know what the massive amount of energy raised is being harnessed for! As David Icke is wont to say, "Where attention goes, energy flows."


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/BigBeautifulBill.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

politicsreligionantichrist
