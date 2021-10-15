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Alleged Secret Databanks With Maria Zack and Philippe Argillier
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306 views • October 15, 2021
https://sp.rmbl.ws/s8/2/p/c/p/y/pcpyc.caa.mp4?u=0&;b=0
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/alleged-secret-databanks-with-maria-zack-and-philippe-argillier/
Contributed by Alexandra Bruce
Philippe Argillier's site
https://humanrightsunity.com/
Sean Morgan from Making Sense of the Madness was joined last night by Maria Zack and her contact, Philippe Argillier, a French billionaire who claims to be the source of the documents that have been published since 2017 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) as the Paradise Papers, the Panama Papers and earlier this month, the Pandora Papers.
These three leaks total nearly 40 million documents, which expose the secret offshore bank accounts of current and former presidents, prime ministers and heads of state, as well as more than 100 billionaires, celebrities, and business leaders.
The ICIJ estimates that the amount of money being held in offshore bank accounts by these individuals ranges from $5.6 trillion to $32 trillion.
Argillier says that these leaked documents come from four databanks, of which he obtained full ownership on September 1st, which expose the 38 Tier Two individuals who run the global Shadow Government that controls the Deep State of compromised government members around the world.
Maria Zack says she had been vetting these documents and working secretly with Argillier for four months before he came forward and that last week, she was offered €5 million to cease her investigations. Argillier was offered €20 billion to hand over his four databanks. Both resolutely refused.
Argillier personally knows and has transacted with some of these top-tier Globalists and he says he was present at a 2015 meeting in which the plan for the COVID-19 genocide was discussed.
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/alleged-secret-databanks-with-maria-zack-and-philippe-argillier/
Contributed by Alexandra Bruce
Philippe Argillier's site
https://humanrightsunity.com/
Sean Morgan from Making Sense of the Madness was joined last night by Maria Zack and her contact, Philippe Argillier, a French billionaire who claims to be the source of the documents that have been published since 2017 by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) as the Paradise Papers, the Panama Papers and earlier this month, the Pandora Papers.
These three leaks total nearly 40 million documents, which expose the secret offshore bank accounts of current and former presidents, prime ministers and heads of state, as well as more than 100 billionaires, celebrities, and business leaders.
The ICIJ estimates that the amount of money being held in offshore bank accounts by these individuals ranges from $5.6 trillion to $32 trillion.
Argillier says that these leaked documents come from four databanks, of which he obtained full ownership on September 1st, which expose the 38 Tier Two individuals who run the global Shadow Government that controls the Deep State of compromised government members around the world.
Maria Zack says she had been vetting these documents and working secretly with Argillier for four months before he came forward and that last week, she was offered €5 million to cease her investigations. Argillier was offered €20 billion to hand over his four databanks. Both resolutely refused.
Argillier personally knows and has transacted with some of these top-tier Globalists and he says he was present at a 2015 meeting in which the plan for the COVID-19 genocide was discussed.
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