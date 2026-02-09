Australian Police bashing anti-Israeli protestors on George Street in Sydney's CBD!

@AussieCossack

Cynthia... I think this was from yesterday, not today?

Adding:

British outlet Sky News has begun a live stream outside of 10 Downing Street in London, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer resides.

These live streams are usually set up in anticipation of a public appearance by the Prime Minister or one of his representatives on his behalf.

Starmer has been facing increasing calls for his resignation over the past week.

Also, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Director of Communications, Tim Allan, has resigned.

Adding:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reportedly told his staff that he will NOT be resigning:

In just a few months, we start the work of lifting half a million children out of poverty. A massive thing to do in this country, because that means that lives will be changed...We must prove that politics can be a force for good. I believe it can. I believe it is. We go forward from here. We go with confidence as we continue changing the country...