BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Australian Police bashing anti-Israeli protestors on George Street in Sydney's CBD
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1349 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
129 views • 23 hours ago

Australian Police bashing anti-Israeli protestors on George Street in Sydney's CBD!

@AussieCossack

Cynthia... I think this was from yesterday, not today?

Adding:

British outlet Sky News has begun a live stream outside of 10 Downing Street in London, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer resides.

These live streams are usually set up in anticipation of a public appearance by the Prime Minister or one of his representatives on his behalf.

Starmer has been facing increasing calls for his resignation over the past week.

Also, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Director of Communications, Tim Allan, has resigned.

Adding:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reportedly told his staff that he will NOT be resigning:

In just a few months, we start the work of lifting half a million children out of poverty. A massive thing to do in this country, because that means that lives will be changed...We must prove that politics can be a force for good. I believe it can. I believe it is. We go forward from here. We go with confidence as we continue changing the country...

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU accuses TikTok of &#8220;addictive design&#8221; under new digital censorship law

EU accuses TikTok of “addictive design” under new digital censorship law

Belle Carter
White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

White House denies plans for ICE polling place presence but leaves door open

Belle Carter
Strategic Fumble: How a U.S. Dud Bomb May Have Delivered Iran the Keys to Israel&#8217;s Underground Fortresses

Strategic Fumble: How a U.S. Dud Bomb May Have Delivered Iran the Keys to Israel’s Underground Fortresses

Mike Adams
Radical left-wing groups embrace armed militancy amid anti-ICE protests, watchdog warns

Radical left-wing groups embrace armed militancy amid anti-ICE protests, watchdog warns

Belle Carter
Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from &#8220;Russian girls,&#8221; sought antibiotics for Melinda

Explosive Epstein emails claim Bill Gates caught STD from “Russian girls,” sought antibiotics for Melinda

Kevin Hughes
U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

U.S. grows more dependent on foreign mineral imports, USGS report finds

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy