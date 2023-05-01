https://gettr.com/post/p2folvo8941

Xi and the CCP had a plan to stop President Trump's 2024 presidential bid. And they also predicted that Trump will be indicted in New York. So that's Xi's plan to take down Trump. So while Trump wants to befriend Xi, Xi considers Trump his enemy number one.

习近平和中共有一个计划，要阻止特朗普竞选2024年总统，并预测特朗普将在纽约被起诉。这是习近平打倒特朗普的计划。虽然特朗普想和习近平交朋友，但习近平却认为特朗普是他的头号敌人。

@DavidBrody

