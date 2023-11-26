Demons - Documentary Film
with Dr. Michael S. Heiser
What does the Bible say about demons? Are demons real?
What people believed about evil spiritual forces in biblical times was very different from today—an ancient worldview missing in modern analysis.
In Demons, Dr. Michael S. Heiser debunks popular presuppositions about the true powers of darkness. Rather than speculation, it’s grounded in what people of both the Old and New Testament eras believed about evil forces and what the Bible actually says. Gain a biblical understanding of demons, supernatural rebellion, evil spirits, and spiritual warfare.
