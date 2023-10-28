The TCB Weekly Summary - Oct 27, 2023 - Bitcoin ETFs, Surviving Bull Markets, Best Ways to DCA,

The FTX Trial, Bitcoin ETF news, the best ways to Dollar Cost Average and some tips on not losing your head in the heady optimism of bull runs.
@CoincryptoMindset
Apps I use (can set up DCA with them): Fold Card & App: https://use.foldapp.com/r/ABvmq6mF
Swan Bitcoin (bitcoin only): https://bit.ly/3so6k5v Stike App (bitcoin only): https://invite.strike.me/K30V6I
River Bitcoin is another reputable service.
If you are in the USA, you can also use exchanges such as Kraken, Coinbase, and Binance (not recommended).
Robinhood, PayPal and Venmo are other options, but there's limitation on the ability to withdraw to a self-custody wallet, so do your research first.
FOLLOW TINYCRYPTOBLOG:
Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/n89bdc42 Medium : https://tinyurl.com/c36reh25
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/7x9jrfdy
Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3dDoBYF
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.