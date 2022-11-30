Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, they continue to cling to the material, ignoring how soon the material will be a memory before the imposition of what they will call a new currency. The reaction of mankind will be weeping at the loss of dominion over the material. The human creature will be subdued

This generation is in grave danger from the great volcanoes around the world that are awakening one after another.

Pray children of God, pray for Japan, it suffers from nature and for its fellow men.

Pray children of God, pray, suffering is coming to Brazil.

Pray children of God, pray for San Francisco, it suffers because of nature.

Pray children of God, pray for Chile, Sumatra, Australia, they are shaken by the force of nature.





http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5398-the-reaction-of-mankind-will-be-weeping-at-the-loss-of-dominion-over-the-material/

STORE FOOD, BLANKETS



"My children, I caution you now, and I wish that you remember these instructions from several years ago in earth's time that I gave to you, to keep in your homes a good supply of canned good. They have shelf value, My children, they will not spoil. But better that you keep them and they spoil than to have come upon you the great Chastisement. It will be a ball of fire which will ignite many of the chemicals that are being stored up for the destruction of the nations.

"My children, not only with the canned foods will you store just food, but you must also make known to your families and your friends that they had best keep blankets and water in tight containers; for there will be on the onset of the Chastisement, there will be nothing that you can buy due to contamination." - Our Lady, July 1, 1985











