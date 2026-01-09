Erika Kirk was featured back in 2013 in a documentary called Black Start USA, where she’s briefing intelligence and national security officials about how an EMP attack could take down the US power grid. In the film, she appears alongside serious figures like former CIA Director James Woolsey. Thisall happened years before she married Charlie Kirk in 2019 and long before she became CEO of Turning Point USA in November 2025, which is why people online started digging into her earlier background, including her time doing acting and modeling and her family connections. Her mother, Lori Frantzve, founded companies that specialize in EMP hardened technology and have Department of Defense contracts to protect high level government sites like the White House and Congress.

