My commucation with the bloodbank Sanquin

Way before the plandemic I distrusted pharma and vaccinations as I was myself victim of the DKTP cluster childhood vaccines.
Blood donations, I discovered later how donating plasma indirectly financed the making of harmful medications, and so I decided to quit donating to Sanquin (I have however subscribed to become a donor for an unvaccinated bloodcollection service)
To my surprise I was told over the phone vaxxed blood was contaminated (very beginning after rollout of the vaccines) but in subsequent emails, this fact was denied (ofcourse). Still it is good to confront someone within the organisation with the fraud that is being committed under the guise of health. Let's hope my question per email planted a seed in Denise Suurendonk her (I hope unvaxxed) mind. Also the documentation of it is important as they'll try to deny any wrongdoing afterwards.
