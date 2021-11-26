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T-Minus 8 Years: Your World Will Forever Change ...
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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21 views • November 26, 2021
Many of the tech kings and Silicon Valley elites that rule the world believe that spirituality and technology have a divine intersection in our future.

They have latched on to powerful psychedelic drugs like psilocybin and DMT as their gateway into new spiritual realities, and they are using these experiences to shape the technology of the future.

The end goal? To make the human body become one with technology. This will be a perverse kind of marriage cursed by God, and it may play into the great delusion prophesied in 2 Thessalonians.

**********

If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!

Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005

You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525

Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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