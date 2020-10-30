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#19 Federal Bailout - 25 Nightmares That Will Happen if Joe Biden Steals the Election
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29 views • October 30, 2020
#19) Federal bailout of Democrat cities and states – As left-wing cities and states are currently plunging into bankruptcy, President Trump is refusing to place the bailout burden on taxpayers. He doesn’t want American workers from across the country to have to bail out failed left-wing cities and states that are steeped in corruption, waste and fraud. But a Biden / Harris presidency would open the floodgates of federal money, sending trillions of dollars to Democrat jurisdictions to fund their money skimming operations, bloated pension bailouts and fraudulent government contracts that are nothing more than a means to funnel money to wealthy donors who support Democrat politicians. Case in point: Whatever happened to California’s high speed rail project and the billion dollars that funded it?
Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
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Written by Mike Adams at Natural News Read More https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-10-11-nightmare-things-will-happen-if-joe-biden-wins-the-election.html
#bailout #democities #bankruptcy #25nightmares #nightmare #naturalnews #mikeadams #healthranger #realfreenews #botchedbiden #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #joeidiot #joemoron #joestupid #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #bidendenial #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst #maskupmetro #omaha #nebraska #omahanebraska #maskupomaha #maskupne #maskupnebraska #covid #covid19 #NECovid19 #Covid19Nebraska #maskmandate #maskupdate #covidhysteria #endlessemergency #covidkaren #nomaskomaha #lincoln #lincolnnebraska #nomasklincoln #savelives #muzzleup #holdyourbreath #maskupchallenge #maskupmetrochallenge #beahero #tyranny #medicaltyranny #nomask #nomasknoentry
More Real Free News https://realfreenews.com/
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