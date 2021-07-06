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Flipped Moon Transition to World Map
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93 views • July 06, 2021
Flipped Moon Transition to World Map
The moon is a focused electromagnetic phenomenon,
called plasma. Cosmic electromagnetic energy comes
below from the flat and stationary plane, going above.
The inner reflection of this electromagnetic energy on
this field's ceiling, turns it back down, creating a focus
spot point in a semi aetherial environment.
At this spot, there is fluorescence of the aether because
of the focused cosmic electromagnetic energy.
The spot that is created is the moon.
(4th state of matter as specified publicly by the american
astrophysical professor Among R Foster in 1965)
In this way, the Moon reveals to us the large part of the
terrestrial and oceanic surface and with these natural
characteristics serves as a natural map of Earth..
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA
The moon is a focused electromagnetic phenomenon,
called plasma. Cosmic electromagnetic energy comes
below from the flat and stationary plane, going above.
The inner reflection of this electromagnetic energy on
this field's ceiling, turns it back down, creating a focus
spot point in a semi aetherial environment.
At this spot, there is fluorescence of the aether because
of the focused cosmic electromagnetic energy.
The spot that is created is the moon.
(4th state of matter as specified publicly by the american
astrophysical professor Among R Foster in 1965)
In this way, the Moon reveals to us the large part of the
terrestrial and oceanic surface and with these natural
characteristics serves as a natural map of Earth..
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN0p9kL7SLlYD5HnFUy-9XA
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