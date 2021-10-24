Roger Scruton: How Fake Subjects like Women Studies Invaded Academia

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Sir Roger Vernon Scruton is an English philosopher and writer who specialises in aesthetics and political philosophy, particularly in the furtherance of traditionalist conservative views.
In recent years he taught courses in Buckingham University, Oxford University and University of St. Andrews.