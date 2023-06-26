Scott Cassell, Sniper, Mercenary, Master Diver; "I've seen Humanity's Worst. The Ocean is My Refuge"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Cassell, master diver and submarine pilot who trained Stockton Rush of Ocean Gate on piloting subs, discusses his love of the ocean and how seeing humanity's worst as a sniper and mercenary, keeps him underwater, a total of 15,000 hours of his life.That and his love of sharks.
More to come with Scott!
#oceangate #mercenary #stocktonrush #diving #underwater #sharks #ScottCassell
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more