Scott Cassell, Sniper, Mercenary, Master Diver; "I've seen Humanity's Worst. The Ocean is My Refuge"
Published Monday

Scott Cassell, master diver and submarine pilot who trained Stockton Rush of Ocean Gate on piloting subs, discusses his love of the ocean and how seeing humanity's worst as a sniper and mercenary, keeps him underwater, a total of 15,000 hours of his life.That and his love of sharks.

More to come with Scott!


#oceangate #mercenary #stocktonrush #diving #underwater #sharks #ScottCassell


