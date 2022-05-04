Biden Visits Lockheed: 'Make More Javelins For Ukraine!'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
President Biden visited a Lockheed-Martin weapons manufacturing plant yesterday, praising the workers and demanding Congress hand him $33 billion MORE to send to Ukraine. It's all about jobs, Biden said. Meanwhile, Russia has warned that NATO transports inside Ukraine delivering weapons are legitimate military targets. What could go wrong? Also today: According to a new poll, Americans aren't buying the "Putin's price hike" explanation for inflation...