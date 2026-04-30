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Episode 9 Myth Buster: Do Not Let Children Use Phone
ImproveYourLife Norbert Heuser
ImproveYourLife Norbert Heuser
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Do you really want to irradiate children's minds, feed them inferior nonsense, and turn them into weak couch potatoes at an early age? Or better protect them from electromagnetic radiation and stuffing them with inferior stuff?

Norbert is a lifecoach and has seen a lot. EMR is a hideous and cunning friend, always there, helping and giving you much, at any time of day or night. But he also demands his price: He threatens your health. Seriously. Listen to Norbert.


For more information please go to:

https:/emrprotection.co

https://improveyourlife.us

https://improveyourlife.us/webinar

https://improveyourlife.us/talk-shows...


You can also contact Norbert on Telegram:

https://t.me/+XXjOs3jFrSw5ZWEy

t.me/Improve_Your_Life_NorbertHeuser


You may contact Norbert Heuser per Mail:

[email protected]


You can find more information from Norbert Heuser about Frequencies and other topics such as the Danger of bad Water, Cellphones and Problems of Poor Sleep, the health dangers of Tattoos & Piercings and more on Norbert’s website:

https://improveyourlife.us

Keywords
childrencell phonesemrelectromagnetic radiationemr can cause cancerirridiate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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