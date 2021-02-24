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Citizen Journalist Reports That Los Angeles MLK Hospital Not Busy During Covid Pandemic.
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141 views • February 24, 2021
The Los Angeles MLK (Martin Luther King) Hospital is not busy during the Covid-19 pandemic on or about January 1, 2021 as reported by a citizen journalist. You will find reports online that try to debunk this video but when considering the doctors and hospital administrators are paid off to lie and false reporting Covid deaths it would be easy to understand why they must put out opposing news reports. The corruption runs very deep on many fronts for deceiving the people in our nation and the world.
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