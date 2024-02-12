Biden-Harris HQ: “Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl or the Chiefs being just a good football team?”
[Bidan]: “I’d get in trouble if I told you.”
Biden-Harris HQ · 9:07 PM · Feb 11, 2024
BTW isn’t TikTok tied to the Chinese Communist Party?
Let’s Go Brandon
