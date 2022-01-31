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This Groundhog Day Will Trudeau Come Out From His Hole, See His Shadow and Crawl Back in For 6 More Weeks of Protests?
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31 views • January 31, 2022
The narrative behind Canada's largest mass protest in history was turned ugly very early as Trudeau called the convoy protesters all small fringe and speaking unacceptable thoughts, then we had his buddy and government coalition (Co-Prime Minister and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh) calling all the truckers Muslim haters and white bloodline elite racists (meanwhile thousands of truckers across Canada are Sikh's.) Then we have the press and in particular CTV News, CBC News, and Global News calling the trucker protesters a bunch of racists and white extremists. The media have downplayed the size of the protest and the number of trucks that came to Ottawa in an effort to visibly show the rest of Canada that it is not that big when it is huge. I mirror 37 minutes of yesterday's InfoWars show where Alex Jones spent the entire two-plus hours covering the Trucker Convoy, so I want to share with you an excellent segment of that show.
Related video:
CANADIAN TRUCKERS PEACEFULLY OCCUPY OTTAWA IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID TYRANNY
The Resistance 1776
https://www.bitchute.com/video/98hLJosWTEpK/
Related channels.
Canada: Massive crowd at Parliament viewed by drone at freedom convoy main event 1-29-2022
The 4K Guy - Fire & Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L-BTvuRJEE
Ottawalks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6hoYJjln2FhMlr1VOudssw
Vidstorm
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_sTa-1aWSdkPbxWEELusQ
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Related video:
CANADIAN TRUCKERS PEACEFULLY OCCUPY OTTAWA IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID TYRANNY
The Resistance 1776
https://www.bitchute.com/video/98hLJosWTEpK/
Related channels.
Canada: Massive crowd at Parliament viewed by drone at freedom convoy main event 1-29-2022
The 4K Guy - Fire & Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4L-BTvuRJEE
Ottawalks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6hoYJjln2FhMlr1VOudssw
Vidstorm
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_sTa-1aWSdkPbxWEELusQ
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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