5/7/2023

Deuteronomy 28:1-2 How To Be Blessed or Cursed

Intro:

This passage is for Israel. They had a simple path. Obey and live. Disobey God and die. Every promise for Israel can also be applied to the church. It only makes sense. God doesn’t change. The church is the object of God’s love and affection so you know that He wants for us the same as Israel. Israel has a different role in God’s plans but His love is the same for all of us. And His principles are the same. Obey God and live. Disobey God and die. We obey God today by trusting in Jesus Christ and following Him. We disobey God by rejecting Jesus Christ and following man. How to be blessed or cursed is pretty simple from God’s view.